‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Denounce Anti-Grooming Laws as ‘Bigoted’ During MTV Awards

Stars from RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars have denounced the growing number of anti-grooming laws protecting children from raunchy drag shows and transgender indoctrination, calling the state laws “blatantly bigoted” during an appearance Sunday at the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

In a pre-recorded appearance, the cast of female impersonators, including Jinkx Monsoon and Jaida Essence Hall, got political when accepting the award for best reality competition series.

“At this time, it’s so important to hear queer and trans stories from queer and trans people, to meet the artists behind the artistry and see the human beings there, so we can have empathy for one another and halt these blatantly bigoted, anti-queer, anti-trans legislations,” said Jinkx Monsoon, whose real name his Jerick Hoffer.

The competition was stiff but @RuPaulsDragRace came out on top 🏆 #DragRace: All-Stars is the winner of Best Competition Series at the 2023 #MTVAwards! pic.twitter.com/LhVQNjHwuu — Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) May 8, 2023

Jaida Essence Hall — real name, Jared Johnson — spoke about “threats against drag performers all across the world” and then promoted the “Drag Defense Fund,” an ACLU initiative that raises money for the organization’s LGBTQ projects.

In recent years, drag queens have aggressively pushed their often raunchy and sexually explicit form of entertainment on children through drag queen story hours at public libraries and live performances where children are among the audience. Even some woke churches are allowing drag queens to perform for congregations.

In some cases, drag queens are even performing lap dances on minors.

As a result, states including Florida and Tennessee have pushed back by passing legislation preventing such shows where children are or may be present. LGBTQ activists have subsequently denounced these laws as bigoted, smearing them as “drag bans.”

