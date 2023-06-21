AMC Theatres Pulls Documentary About Detransitioners After Transgender Backlash

AMC Theatres has pulled screenings of an upcoming documentary critical of gender transitions after a transgender activist group launched a pressure campaign against the movie.

No Way Back: The Reality of Gender-Affirming Care was set open on July 21. But AMC, which is the country’s largest cinema chain, will no longer show the movie after a group called The Queer Trans Project mounted a campaign accusing the movie of promoting so-called “hateful” and “harmful content.”

The Queer Trans Project claimed it successfully pressured AMC into pulling the documentary in an Instagram post this week.

The movie doesn’t appear in a search on AMC’s official site. A spokesman for AMC didn’t respond to a request for comment from Breitbart News.

The official site for No Way Back confirmed AMC is not showing the movie.

“Intolerant, illiberal, histrionic IGNORANT loudmouths who have not even seen the film have pressured AMC theaters to make the hard decision to cancel our dates,” the site says.

The documentary tells the story of several detransitioners whose doctors had diagnosed them as transgender, and “mindlessly ushered them along the path of medical transition: so called ‘gender-affirming care’ —the only treatment recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics.”

Producers said they are working on making the movie available via streaming and DVD, but no dates have been announced yet.

