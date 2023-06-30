Kamala Harris Hosts Celebrity-Studded Pride Bash as Her Approval Rating Crashes to Historic Low

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted a celebrity-stuffed Pride event emceed by a former RuPaul’s Drag Race contestant as her approval rating crashes.

Harris and First Gentleman Douglas Emhoff hosted the Pride event at their house on Wednesday. The backyard soirée was reportedly hosted in collaboration with GLAAD, the organization behind in the heavy increase of LGBTQ-related content in the entertainment industry.

During Pride Month, we celebrate the LGBTQI+ community, the promise of our country, and the heroes upon whose shoulders we stand as we continue the fight for equality. pic.twitter.com/m3Mg7mzPu1 — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 30, 2023

The Pride event was emceed by RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 15 winner Sasha Colby, and featured a performance by actress Alex Newell, who sang, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston, according to a report by the Messenger.

Actors Ariana DeBose, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Rafael L. Silva, and Ronen Rubinstein, as well as dancer Frankie Grande, TV host Bobby Berk, YouTuber Jazz Jennings, and singers Dove Cameron, G Flip, and Brooke Eden were also in attendance.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was also present at the vice president’s Pride event.

“Pride Month is about celebrating those whose shoulders we stand on for their work to advance civil rights, and an opportunity to recommit ourselves to the fight for equal rights,” Harris reportedly said at the event.

“As Pride Month comes to a close, let us remember that pride is, and has always been, patriotic. And, as we confront the attacks on LGBTQ+ rights across the country, let us remember that we are in this together,” the vice president added.

While Harris hosts an LGBTQIA2S+-themed event in her backyard, she enters the record books as the most unpopular vice president in history, according to a recent NBC News poll.

The poll, published Monday, revealed that 49 percent of registered voters have a negative view of Harris compared to 32 percent who hold a positive view.

