Kevin Spacey Accused During Sex Assault Trial of Coming Out as Gay to ‘Disguise’ Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

House of Cards star Kevin Spacey has been accused in court of coming out as gay in an attempt to “disguise” sexual misconduct allegations being made against him.

One of the actor’s alleged victims told the court that he felt “incredulous that [Spacey] could be so insensitive,” and said he felt the Hollywood star’s decision to come out as gay while the allegations came out against him was a “disguise,” and him “not taking ownership” of his behavior, according to a report by the Guardian.

Spacey is currently on trial in London over sexual assault allegations made against him in 2017, which he responded to at the time by issuing a statement announcing that he now chooses “to live as a gay man.”

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women,” the American Beauty star said at the time. “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and now choose to live as a gay man.”

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and that starts with examining my own behavior,” Spacey added.

The Usual Suspects star was accused of making unwanted sexual advances on a 14-year-old at a party in 1986. Spacey’s trial began on June 28 in London, where the actor faces 12 charges related to allegations involving four men.

The charges reportedly include sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing an individual to engage in sexual activity without consent between 2001 and 2013.

The alleged victim also told the court that Spacey had issued a “machine gun” of sexual comments at him, and grabbed him in an intimate area, which made him feel “belittled” and “worthless,” adding that the alleged assault felt as if it lasted an “eternity.”

“I have never had people speak to me that way, and I felt so degraded,” the alleged victim stated.

In January, Spacey pleaded not guilty to seven sexual assault charges. The double Academy Award winner had already pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three men between 2004 and 2015.

