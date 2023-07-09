Actress Candace Cameron Bure has denied accusations that she tried to have Fuller House queer guest star Ben J. Pierce — who now claims to be a transgender woman, “Miss Benny” — removed from the show.

Last week in a TikTok video, the queer actor claimed that he was told that one of the “Tanner sisters” was campaigning to have producers fire him and eliminate his queer character from the Netflix sitcom. And while Benny did not identify Bure as the culprit, he did add a hashtag reading #candacebure in the post.

The Glamorous actor claimed that he was told that “one” of the stars of Fuller House was “very publicly not for the girls” and that this actor’s fans may target him online.

“I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show,” Benny claimed, adding that he was “warned and prepared” that this unnamed actor’s fans would begin targeting him in social media attacks.

But Bure, 47, has directly refuted the accusations in a message to People magazine.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Bure said in her statement. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Bure has been a constant target of leftists attempting to destroy her because she is openly more conservative than most members of the Hollywood elite.

In 2015, for instance, she was attacked as a bigot for standing up for Christians on ABC’s The View, and she became a target of cancel culture leftists after being hired for a short stint as one of the show’s hosts.

Even after she left The View, leftists continued targeting Bure. In 2021 she was attacked for daring to follow conservatives on Instagram and Twitter.

Last year, the actress announced the launch of a new cable channel that would cater to fans interested in seeing movies and TV shows featuring stories of “traditional marriage” instead of gay couples. She was also blasted for the venture and smeared as a “bigot.” Her Great American Family channel was also the focus of a boycott of advertisers encouraged by radical left-wing gay groups such as GLAAD.

Despite the string of attacks, Bure told fans that her new channel had become one of the “fastest growing” networks on cable.

Her stance on traditional, conservative ideals, though has cost her friendships. Last Nov., Bure cut ties with Full House co-star Jodie Sweetin after Sweetin took to social media to support an attack on Bure posted by gay actress JoJo Siwa.

Pierce / “Miss Benny” announced in June he identifies as a woman, and his “transition” will be a plot thread in his new Netflix series, Glamorous.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston, or Truth Social @WarnerToddHuston