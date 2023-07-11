UFC Boss Dana White, Singer Jewel Say ‘You Must See’ ‘Sound of Freedom’

UFC president Dana White and singer-song-writer Jewel have joined the ranks of celebrities urging Americans to get to the theater to see the film Sound of Freedom.

The film, featuring the true story of former federal agent Tim Ballard, who left his job with the Department of Homeland Security in 2013 to stop sex trafficking, has become a surprise hit, raking in more than $40 million at the box office and swamping woke Disney and other Hollywood fare.

"This is a genre thriller. Yet it’s an urgent and honest one, and Caviezel gives his most committed performance since 'The Passion of the Christ.'"

-Variety In theaters NOW. Got to https://t.co/lX4EkIrW9D to get showtimes.

#SoundofFreedomMovie #AngelStudios pic.twitter.com/sfJw1qjcCw — Sound of Freedom | Movie (@SOFMovie2023) July 3, 2023

Success for the Jim Caviezel-starring film has come despite the mainstream media’s disdain. The film has faced a cold shoulder from the establishment media which has either openly attacked the film, or simply ignored it.

Dana White, though, is enthusiastic and took to Twitter to encourage people to go see it.

“There’s a new movie out called ‘Sound of Freedom’ and it’s about human trafficking. More importantly, the trafficking of children,” White said in a tweeted video.

“This is a disgusting, horrific issue that’s happening all around the world, and it’s not getting better. It’s getting worse,” he continued.

“And what I’m going to do is I’m going to give any of my UFC employees that want to see this movie free tickets to go and see it. I would like to encourage other executives to do the same at their company,” White said.

He captioned the tweet, “YOU MUST SEE THIS MOVIE.”

Singer Jewel agreed that Sound of Freedom is a must see.

“You guys, I just saw the ‘Sound of Freedom.’ You have to see it,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

“Some friends of mine made this movie, and it’s been years of it being in production. It’s the most inspiring film. Did you know that there are millions of children in slavery? This is the fastest-growing criminal enterprise,” Jewel continued.

“This is the true story of a man [Tim Ballard] who just doesn’t give up on a child. It is so touching you’re going to love it. Please go see it. It’s the little indie that could. It’s competing against all the giant blockbusters and it’s kicking butt,” she said.

Other people of note have also urged moviegoers to see the film.

Academy Award-winning actress Mira Sorvino urged people to see the movie, in which she stars alongside actor Jim Caviezel, and implored people to ignore those who might describe it as “political.”

Mel Gibson has also taken to social media to sing the praises of the film and to ask people to take time to see the movie.

