Maybelline Teams with Cross-Dressing Male TikTok Influencer Ryan Vita to Promote Women’s Make-Up

Maybelline is doubling down on its suicidal embrace gender non-conformity as a marketing ploy, teaming up with a cross-dressing male TikTok influencer to push its beauty products for women.

This week, Maybelline teamed up with cross-dresser Ryan Vita to promote its products for Amazon Prime Day, with a full-bearded Vita posting a video in which he models his favorite shades of lipstick and lipgloss.

Maybelline, which is owned by France’s L’Oréal, posted Vita’s video on its official Instagram account.

The company has already partnered with transgender “girl” Dylan Mulvaney, who also hawks Maybelline products on social media, alongside Bud Light.

Ryan Vita — who is a biological male who wears women’s clothes — is a self-described beauty influencer who has amassed more than 1 million followers on TikTok by hawking beauty products for women and providing make-up tutorials.

Since Maybelline posted his video on Wednesday, a backlash against the company has formed, with commenters expressing their disgust and intention to stop buying the company’s products.

Maybelline is the latest corporate brand to embrace gender non-conformity as a key tenet of its marketing philosophy.

Brands including Bud Light and Target have experienced plummeting sales after they pushed transgenderism on their customers.

Maybelline is already facing boycott calls over its deal with Dylan Mulvaney.

