Maybelline Partnership with Dylan Mulvaney Leads to Calls for Boycott

Many social media users are calling for a boycott of the makeup company Maybelline due to its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney last month.

Mulvaney, a transgender who is also at the center of the Bud Light boycott, posted a video on March 13 of himself applying make-up, stating he was “[g]etting glam” with the hashtag “#Maybellinepartner.”

Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline 💄 The new face of Maybelline, ladies! pic.twitter.com/rx0EdvOlP3 — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) April 24, 2023

The video centered around his 365th day “of being a girl.”

Maybelline reposted the clip to its Instagram account on March 15, writing, “Maybelline Glam all day, every day!”

“So proud to be part of @dylanmulvaney’s incredible journey as she celebrated 365 days of being a girl on Monday Thanks for letting us be part of your special day LOVE YA!” the post added.

The video has gained substantial attention on social media in recent days, with many stating they would boycott Maybelline. The hashtag #boycottmaybelline trended for a time on Tuesday, the Daily Wire noted.

“Maybe he’s born with it, maybe it’s Maybelline,” tweeted Oli London. “The new face of Maybelline, ladies!”

Psychologist Jordan B. Peterson tweeted, “Obviously time to welcome @Maybelline to the boycott club along with @Disney @Nike @Budweiser.”

Conservative lawyer Jenna Ellis took a jab at both Bud Light and Maybelline.

Bud Light: We are literally the worst at knowing our consumer base Maybelline: Hold our beer https://t.co/UGXgxsqIa7 — Jenna Ellis 🐊🇺🇸 (@JennaEllisEsq) April 24, 2023

One woman tweeted that she would be discarding her Maybelline products after using the brand for 40 years. She included the hashtag “#boycottmaybelline.”

“Okay @Maybelline looks like you want to be recognized. Real ladies, you know what to do! #BoycottMaybelline #GoWokeGoBroke,” wrote another user.

I have always used Maybelline mascara ,but I will never buy it again since you appointed Dylan Mulvaney as a brand ambassador .His claim to ‘girlhood ‘and your rewarding his insulting behaviour to actual women by appropriating womanhood is a disgrace #boycottmaybelline — Timeworn Truculence (@11Notabot) April 24, 2023

The calls to boycott come as Bud Light sales have dwindled by 17 percent since advertising with Mulvaney, as Breitbart News reported:

The sales drop means that Anheuser-Busch, the Belgium-based brewer, is selling five bottles of beer for every six bottles it sold before it advertised with the self-proclaimed “transgender” man who displays himself as a giddy young girl. “The latest sales data from NielsenIQ and Bump Williams Consulting shows that Bud Light sales fell 17% in dollars, while volume dropped a whopping 21% in the week ended April 15,” the New York Postreported on April 24…

Moreover, two Budlight executives have also reportedly taken leaves of absence in the wake of the boycott.