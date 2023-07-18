Watch: Miranda Lambert Stops Show to Scold Fans for Taking Selfies

Country singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert called a halt to her Las Vegas Residency show at Planet Hollywood on the weekend after she noticed some concertgoers trying to capture the moment with cellphone selfies.

Lambert stopped her performance of the hit single “Tin Man” as she noticed some concertgoers were more interested in their phones than her singing and counseled them immediately to do better.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second… sorry,” she said a video capturing the moment.

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs is pissing me off a little bit. I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m here singing some country dang music.”

Lambert then signaled the fans to resume their seat and mouthed the words “sit down” while making the gesture.

“Shall we start again?” Lambert asked the crowd after taking a second to collect herself.

A representative for Lambert told The Los Angeles Times the singer had “nothing further to share at this time” about the incident.

Clearly Lambert’s decision to end the matter shows she is a believer in the maxim, “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.”