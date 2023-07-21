Watch: Tony Bennett’s Greatest Live Performances

Tony Bennett, the illustrious and timeless stylist whose devotion to classic American songs and knack for creating new standards such as “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” graced a decades-long career, died Friday at the age of 96.

Here are some of Bennett’s greatest and memorable performances throughout his career.

1. Bennett performs “I Left My Heart In San Francisco” on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1964.

2. Bennett sings his classic hit “I’ve Got You Under My Skin” alongside pop star Lady Gaga for MTV Unplugged Presents: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga.

3. Bennett performs on his 2011 album Duets II. Body And Soul, alongside Amy Winehouse, which ended up being Winehouse’s final recording before she died at the age of 27 that year.

4. Bennett does a special concert for his 85th birthday at the London Palladium, which included a duet of Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight” with English singer Dame Cleo Laine.

5. Bennett sings “Come Fly With Me,” “My Kind of Town,” “Houston,” “I Left My Heart in San Francisco,” and “I Love Paris,” with fellow iconic singer Dean Martin on The Dean Martin Show in 1965, which ends up being a humorous duet.

6. Bennett performs Billy Joel’s 1976 hit “New York State Of Mind” alongside the singer during Joel’s 2008 concert at the Shea Stadium in New York City, before it closed down.

7. Bennett sings The Wizard of Oz classic “Somewhere Over The Rainbow” on Live By Request – An All-Star Tribute.

8. Bennett performs “Just in time” alongside singer Michael Buble on the Today show in 2006.

9. Bennett performs “It Had to Be You” with singer Carrie Underwood from his Duets II: The Great Performances.

