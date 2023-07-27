Singer Tori Kelly Breaks Silence on Medical Emergency, Shares Bible Verse: ‘I Can Feel Your Prayers’

Gospel Singer Tori Kelly broke her silence on the medical emergency she recently suffered, thanking her fans for their prayers and saying she still has more to discover about what happened to her body.

“As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges,” Kelly — who was rushed to the hospital Sunday night to be treated for blood clots around her vital organs — said in a handwritten note posted for her 4.2 million followers on Instagram.

“It’s been a scary few days, but I can feel your prayers and can’t stop thinking about you,” the gospel singer continued in her message, adding, “I’m feeling stronger now, and hopeful, but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover.”

“I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors and nurses who have been looking after me,” Kelly said.

The “Don’t You Worry ‘Bout a Thing” singer, who had been promoting her upcoming EP tori, went on to say, “Of course I’m heartbroken about all the things I had planned for this week of releasing my EP, but I know my health must come first.”

“Until I see you again, I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday!” Kelly added.

“I love you all so much and I am truly overwhelmed by all of the love and care I’ve received,” she concluded. “Thank you from the bottom of my heart!”

In the caption of her Instagram post, Kelly wrote “[D]euteronomy 31:8,” a Bible verse that reads, “The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged.”

On Wednesday, Kelly’s husband André Murillo reportedly shared an update on the singer’s health to his Instagram Stories, writing, “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger.”

“Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers,” Murillo added. “Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so so much!”

