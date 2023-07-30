Rapper Cardi B Hurls Mic at Fan Who Threw Drink at Her Onstage

Rapper Cardi B showed that she wasn’t going to stand there and take it as a fan threw a drink at her during a Saturday concert at a Las Vegas club.

Clips of the heated moment show the rapper nearing the corner of the stage when suddenly, what appears to be a beer is flung at her. After a split second of surprise, Cardi B, 30, quickly grabs the mic with her left hand and hurls it at the woman who threw the beer.

Security was already down around the fan, so there may have been a problem there already. The audience member was quickly led out of the venue.

Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023

It is not exactly clear, but it looks like the mic hit a person who did not throw the drink — as people in the audience jostled around right after the beer throwing.

The video caused some controversy among fans in another way, as well. Once the “Bodak Yellow” singer stopped performing and threw the mic, fans noticed that the music along with her vocals continued on even after she was no longer holding the mic, showing that she was lip syncing to her own music.

Fans reportedly waited for two hours in the 112-degree Vegas weather for the rapper to appear on stage, according to the Daily Mail.

Cardi B is one of many performers recently to be hit with something thrown from the audience.

Pop star Harry Styles was hit in the face by an object in Vienna on July 8 during a stop on his worldwide Love on Tour concert.

That same weekend, singer Taylor Swift was pelted with multiple objects during a performance in Kansas City, an incident that precipitated her fleeing the stage.

Adele burst out calling out “I’ll fucking kill you” from the stage as she warned her fans at a concert in Las Vegas not to throw objects at her.

Singer Lady Gaga was hit in the head by a stuffed animal that was tossed at her in Aug. of last year during concert in Toronto.

how do some fans think this is okay… this is so dangerous and sad. :( pic.twitter.com/CnmOP88yOF — jo (@jomaticaaa) August 7, 2022

Pop star Bebe Rexha was injured with cuts and a black eye in June when a fan threw a cell phone at her face as she sang in New York City.

Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that pic.twitter.com/4eBScgurv5 — Alex Chavez (@captiv_8_) June 19, 2023

In June, pop star Pink was shocked when a fan threw a container of his mother’s ashes at her on stage in London.

Singer Ava Max was smacked in the face by a man who rushed the stage during a concert in Los Angeles.

Pop star Ava Max was WHACKED in the face by a man who rushed on stage before he was dragged away by security, at a concert she was performing at in Los Angeles on Wednesday. "He slapped me so hard that he scratched the inside of my eye," said the pop star, reportedly. pic.twitter.com/A8RnaKGLgn — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 22, 2023

Country star Kelsea Ballerini was hit in the face by a friendship bracelet thrown on stage while performing in Idaho.

FRIENDLY ASSAULT! Musician Kelsea Ballerini got SMACKED IN THE FACE by a friendship bracelet thrown on stage during her concert in Boise, Idaho, on Wednesday. Ballerini let the stage for a moment but returned after staff lectured the audience. pic.twitter.com/OmTH3xBZsW — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 30, 2023

