Rob Schneider Blasts Biden for Sending More Money to Ukraine Than Hawaii Fire Victims: ‘Biden Hates Americans’

Actor-comedian Rob Schneider has blasted President Joe Biden for giving more money to Ukraine than to the people in Hawaii who have lost their homes in the Maui fires.

“Biden hates Americans,” the former Saturday Night Live cast member wrote on Twitter, or “X,” on Tuesday.

After callously saying “no comment” when asked over the weekend about the catastrophic fires in Hawaii, Biden shifted to PR damage control mode Monday by announcing survivors of the Maui fires would receive “a one-time $700 payment per household.”

Some estimates have noted that the White House’s payment comes to a paltry $1.9 million to the state’s fire victims. Meanwhile, the federal government continues to send tens of billions of dollars to Ukraine, with Congress approving $113 billion to Ukraine in 2022 alone.

The vast disparity has resulted in more fallout for Biden, with some calling the $700 per household insulting.

Former President Donald Trump was among those who slammed Biden for his bizarrely insensitive “no comment” response over the weekend. In a video posted Monday, Trump called Biden “the most incompetent president in the history of our country.”

