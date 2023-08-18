Broadway Star Chris Peluso Dead at 40

Broadway actor Chris Peluso, known for Mamma Mia! and Wicked, died on Tuesday at the age of 40, just one year after it was announced he was taking a break from acting to seek treatment for schizoaffective disorder.

Peluso, who played Sky in Mamma Mia!, and Fiyero in Wicked for multiple tours on Broadway, died on August 15, a friend of Peluso’s family told TODAY. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

The Broadway actor was reportedly a “famed understudy,” referring to when someone learns other performers’ roles, so that they can replace them if necessary at a later date.

Peluso covered The Balladeer in the Tony-winning revival of the Assassins, Louis and Nicolas in Elton John’s Lestat, as well as Gerry Goffin, Barry Mann, and Don Kirshner, the three leading male roles, in Beautiful The Carole King Musical.

The Broadway actor previously lived in London, where he appeared in plays and musicals like The Woman in White, Death Takes a Holiday, and Show Boat. Peluso had also starred in Miss Saigon before it became a Broadway show, and toured around the United Kingdom performing in Funny Girl.

Peluso is survived by his wife Jessica Gomes and their two children, Aria Li Gomes-Peluso and Caio Lian Gomes-Peluso.

