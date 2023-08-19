Nolte: ‘Blue Beetle’ Looks Like Another Identity Politics DC Flop

DC’s latest superhero movie, Blue Beetle, is optimistically projected to earn just $25 million this weekend. I say “optimistically” because even the left-wing Deadline admits the following about its $25 million projection: “This is higher than what others are showing given the expectation that Latino and Hispanic audiences will show up tonight and during matinees.”

Apparently, Hispanics are incapable of purchasing advance tickets and love superhero movies sold on identity politics.

The first Hispanic superhero! We can’t hype it as new, exciting, or even good, so how about spending your hard-earned dollars and wasting your precious time on an affirmative action investment!?!

Gee, that sounds like it might even be more fun than homework.

The problem for Warner Bros./DC is that Blue Beetle cost around $125 million to produce and at least another $50 to $75 million to promote. So, until it grosses $350 million to $450 million worldwide, it will be a money loser.

To give you an idea of how low that $25 million opening is, remember The Flash? That notorious flop opened to $55 million, more than twice Blue Beetle’s (optimistic) $25 million.

Blue Beetle director Angel Manuel Soto, a guy who openly wished for former President Trump’s assassination, pre-spun the flop by blaming the actors’ strike. Yeah, there’s nothing like superstar George Lopez to drive the masses to the theaters.

Blue Beetle could survive based on word of mouth and long box office legs. We’ll need another weekend before we decide to lay coins on its eyes.

Another weekend flop is Strays, a raunchy, R-rated comedy about stray dogs voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. With a $50 million production budget, this sucker bottomed out with a pathetic $8.5 million opening.

Meanwhile, two movies that offer moviegoers something new continue to romp through the box office. Whatever people think of Barbie’s politics, it’s obvious the movie offers people a good time and a lot of laughs. By Monday, it will have grossed $567 million domestically.

I do think one of the primary reasons Barbie is such a success is the laughs. Hollywood has sucked at comedy for so long; Barbie is an overdue reminder of how good it feels to laugh in a theater full of people. From the beginning of the film industry more than a hundred years ago, comedies were a staple. It’s only in the last ten or so years that we lost comedies. But this is what happens when a group of millionaire Hollywood cucks become uptight cowards who bend the knee to the Woke Gestapo.

I do hope Hollywood translates Barbie’s success as a desire for feminist movies that trash men. Watching the copycats will be glorious.

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, a three-hour, R-rated drama, will hit $300 million domestic by Wednesday.

Blue Beetle is the fourth Warner Bros./DC flop in a row. Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, The Flash, and now Blue Beetle. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is next, but the early buzz is awful. The Joker sequel, Joker: Folie a Deux, arrives in 2024. That should do well.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.