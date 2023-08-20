‘Full House’ Star Jodie Sweetin ‘Disappointed’ Her Movie Was Bought by Candace Cameron Bure’s Network

Actress Jodie Sweetin is reportedly “disappointed” to find out that one of her TV romance movies has been sold to Great American Family — the cable network of her former Full House co-star, Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure.

Sweetin, who is best known for her role as Stephanie Tanner in the ABC comedy series Full House and its Netflix sequel series Fuller House, is at odds with Bure’s defense of “traditional marriage” while the Hallmark Channel goes woke with LGBTQQIAAP2S+ storylines in its staple Christmas romance movies.

Last year, Bure expressed her desire for Great American Family — where the actress serves as its chief content officer — to “keep traditional marriage at the core” of its movies.

“Sometimes, we, as actors, don’t have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold,” Sweetin said in a statement to PEOPLE about her new movie, Craft Me A Romance, being sold to Great American Family without her knowledge.

“I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family,” the actress continued in her statement.

“I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations,” Sweetin added.

In January, Bure thanked her fans for tuning in to her Great American Family network, which has touted itself as “the fastest growing network” in cable.

In May, Great American Family announced it would be merged with the Christian streaming service Pure Flix, which is owned by Sony Pictures Television.

