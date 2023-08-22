Tropical Storm Hilary Rains Out Striking Hollywood Actors, Picket Locations ‘Suspended’ in Los Angeles

Tropical Storm Hilary rained on SAG-AFTRA’s parade on Monday, forcing striking Hollywood actors to cease their picketing for one day as the historic storm system moved through the Los Angeles area.

SAG-AFTRA announced picket locations in L.A. were suspended for Monday. In recent weeks, actors had staked out positions in front of the major studios, including Netflix, Paramount, Warner Bros., Disney, and Universal.

Actors are expected to return to L.A. picket lines on Tuesday, weather permitting. Meanwhile, actors continued to strike in New York, with some London actors holding rallies in solidarity with their U.S. counterparts.

Hollywood actors walked off the job last month, joining striking writers in a demand for better pay in an age where streaming entertainment has taken over the industry. Actors are claiming that studios and streamers frequently stiff them when it comes to streaming compensation in a bald-faced attempt to hoard money for their executives.

The historic double strike shows no signs of ending, with studio executives digging in their heels on key points of contention, including guarantees that actors and writers won’t be replaced by artificial intelligence technology.

Tropical Storm Hilary dumped unprecedented amounts of rain around L.A. late Sunday and into Monday, flooding certain neighborhoods while sparing others.

As Breitbart News reported, aerial video shows the area around L.A. Dodger Stadium in Elysian Park almost completely inundated, turning the baseball stadium into a virtual island.

