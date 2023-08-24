‘Breaking Bad’ Actor Danny Trejo: ‘I’m 55 Years Clean and Sober Today By the Grace of God!’

Legendary tough guy actor and star of Machete Danny Trejo took to X on Wednesday to praise God and proclaim that he is 55 years sober. The Breaking Bad actor also reminded anyone who might be struggling that they can do it, too.

“I’m 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God! I’ve done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO!” Trejo wrote on X, sharing a photo of himself smiling brightly.

I’m 55 years clean and sober today by the grace of God! I’ve done this one day at a time, and for anyone out there struggling YOU CAN TOO! pic.twitter.com/iQvYKW2VkR — Danny Trejo (@officialDannyT) August 23, 2023

Trejo’s post garnered 4.8 million views, 224,000 likes, 14,000 reposts, and nearly 5,000 comments.

“Inspiring!!” one fan commented. “I have 240 days today!”

“Way to go Mr. Trejo. I’ve got 13 days today… easy does it, but do it!!” another echoed.

“Congratulations. This is the kind of inspiration we need more of. Thanks Machete!” a third X user exclaimed.

“Congrats! That is amazing in this day and age,” another said.

As Breitbart News previously reported, Trejo rescued a baby trapped in an overturned car in Los Angeles in 2019.

At the time, the From Dusk Till Dawn actor said he saw one woman who appeared to not be paying attention when she ran a red light, then two cars collided, with one flipping over.

In 2021, Trejo — who went from a gangster in prison to one of Hollywood’s most prolific actors — noted that “movie stars are dicks,” who “think they’re so entitled.”

“Movie stars are dicks,” he said. “They think they’re so entitled, so the last thing I want to be is a movie star.”

