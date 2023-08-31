Nolte: Disney Credibly Accused of Juicing ‘Ahsoka’ Viewership Numbers

The Disney Grooming Syndicate is credibly accused of juicing viewership numbers for Ahsoka, the company’s latest piece of woke crap.

Lucasfilm chief Kathleen “Franchise Killer” Kennedy continues to woke-rape the Star Wars brand into something so divisive, toxic, and unappealing; she’s been reduced to this:

The official StarWars.com website announced in a blog post, “Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company are thrilled and humbled to announce that Part One of Ahsoka, “Master and Apprentice,” was the most-watched title on Disney+ this past week. The debut episode garnered 14 million views, making the series number one globally on the streaming platform.”

Except:

This post came after it was reported by third party data tracking firm Samba TV that Ahsoka’s viewership in the United States was far worse than previous Star Wars Disney+ series with the exception of Andor.

“Samba TV reported Ahsoka was only watched by 1.2 million U.S. households over its first six days.”

Over six whole days, only 1.2 million tuned in.

So is it 14 million, as Disney claims, or 1.2 million, as Samba claims?

Well…

Who are you going to believe? A disinterested third party like Samba or a multinational corporation already dealing with three shareholder lawsuits for fudging Disney+ numbers?

Who are you going to believe? An outlet like Samba that’s willing to show its work, or a company with a collapsing stock price that preys on small children with transvestites and drag queens?

Disney has a man in a dress working in the dress store for little girls at Disneyland. This is who Disney wants girls to see when they first walk in to pick out a dress. pic.twitter.com/Ta2dwyAaSa — Jason Jones (@jonesville) May 30, 2023

Let’s start with Disney’s term of fraud art: views.

What does views mean? What qualifies as a view? If I give Ahsoka a try and turn it off after three minutes of watching yet another one of Kathleen Kennedy’s poorly-plotted, empty-headed, de-sexualized, over-CGI’d piece of girl-boss garbage, does that count as a view? I bet it does.

The best way to gauge the success of Ashoka is apples to apples, which Samba provides through its consistent method of measurement. And here’s what we find…

That pathetic 1.2 million number is “far less than previous premieres such as The Mandalorian Season 3, which they noted drew in 1.6 million U.S. households.”

EXCLUSIVE — “Sound of Freedom” Producer on Beating Hollywood: Disney, Netflix, Amazon Rejected Us:

That pathetic 1.2 million number is well “below Obi-Wan Kenobi, which they reported as bringing in 2.14 million U.S. households in its first four days streaming on Disney+.”

That 1.2 million number is also far below the second season of The Mandalorian (2.08 million) and the 1.5 million who watched The Book of Boba Fett.

And let’s be honest… Star Wars fans hated most of those shows.

One analyst made this all-important point:

What’s interesting about that is that over time The Walt Disney Company has added nearly 50% more subscribers to the Disney+ service going from around 30 million when Mando Season 2 premiered to today where there are about 45 million subscribers. … So as Disney+ subscribers have been going steadily up over the last several years the overall trend in viewership for Disney+’s ‘core’ content as Bob Iger calls it, that being both Star Wars and Marvel, for that matter, have been steadily on decline.

When discussing Marvel’s collapse, look no further than Secret Invasion, which premiered to catastrophic numbers on the bleeding-billions Disney+ just last month.

Then there’s Ms. Marvel, which failed to earn even a million viewers on Disney-owned ABC, which is available for free to the entire country.

Obviously, Disney turned Ms. Marvel over to ABC, hoping to increase the excitement for The Marvels, which is looking like Disney’s next theatrical flop. But the result of this turnover was another humiliation for the Louse House. It’s safe to say, Disney can’t give that stupid Ms. Marvel away for free.

Disney is evil and deserves every awful thing happening to it.

Follow John Nolte on Twitter @NolteNC. Follow his Facebook Page here.