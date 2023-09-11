Communists Burn American Flag to Protest Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’: ‘Pile of Fascist S**t’

A group of communist activists burned the American flag outside a recent Jason Aldean concert in Chicago, calling the country singer’s hit single “Try That in a Small Town” a “pile of fascist shit.”

The Revolution Club of Chicago — which describes itself as communist on its official site — took credit for the protest, even posting video footage of their flag burning on its X, or Twitter, account.

One protestor can be heard shouting through a megaphone: “Guess what, Jason? We’ll try that in small town. We’ll try that in a big city. And, we will try it right in front of your concert.”

Among their chants was: “Fuck the U.S. and all its might.”

Watch below:

"Jason Aldean's country hit, it's a pile of fascist shit!"#JasonAldean's frothing fascist fans didn't like our message too much ;) And these "good ol' boys" (and girls) sure do love this flag! What part do they like most? Slavery? Genocide? War? Keep watching to the end 🇺🇸🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ze5l94tg5D — The Revcoms (@therevcoms) September 10, 2023

Several Chicago Police Department officers eventually showed up and dispersed the group without further incident or arrests, according to a TMZ report.

Aldean was performing Saturday at Chicago’s Tinley Park.

“Try That in a Small Town” rocketed to the top of multiple charts earlier this year despite efforts by the corporate media to silence the country star. Paramount-owned CMT censored the song’s music video, pulling it from broadcast without explanation.

Other news outlets attempted to smear the song as racist and anti-black for its condemnation of the leftist rioting and lawlessness that took place during the summer of 2020, just prior to the presidential election.

Among those of have defended Aldean’s freedom of speech is former President Donald Trump, who praised the country star in a Truth Social post, writing that Aldean is “fantastic guy who just came out with a great new song. Support Jason all the way. MAGA!!!”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com