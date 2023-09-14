‘Watchmen’ Creator Alan Moore Sends Hollywood Royalty Checks to Black Lives Matter

Comic book writer Alan Moore — the creative force behind Watchmen, V for Vendetta, and other titles — has revealed that he no longer accepts royalty checks from DC Comics for movies and TV series based on his works. Instead, he has asked his checks be sent to Black Lives Matter.

Alan Moore made the revelation in an interview this week with The Telegraph.

The British newspaper asked Moore about reports of his taking the money he makes from Hollywood and dividing it among other creatives.

“I no longer wish it to even be shared with them. I don’t really feel, with the recent films, that they have stood by what I assumed were their original principles,” he said. “So I asked for DC Comics to send all of the money from any future TV series or films to Black Lives Matter.”

Moore said he isn’t particularly interested in money anyway and enjoys his relatively quiet life in England.

“Northampton’s perfect for me. The town is a ruinous dump, but its essence is not just its present circumstances, it’s the immense history that has accumulated here and which feeds into [its] character,” he said. “The energy of the people here is wonderful.”

As Breitbart News reported, 2022 tax documents show BLM appeared headed toward insolvency, with an $8.5 million deficit after blowing through two-thirds of the $90 million raised since the summer riots of 2020 that laid waste to numerous cities across the country.

