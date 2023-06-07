Country Star Maren Morris Promotes Billboard Magazine Drag Cover

Country singer Maren Morris took to social media on Wednesday to promote a Billboard magazine drag cover, telling her 1.6 million Instagram followers “Happy Pride Month, y’all.”

“Don’t be a drag, just be a… king? Happy Pride month, y’all,” Morris wrote in her Instagram caption.

Morris is just one of the many celebrities hyping up dressing in drag and transgenderism in a society that is currently obsessed with sexuality and gender-bending concepts.

Earlier this year, Morris joined a host of Tennessee drag queens in Nashville to protest recent state legislation aimed at barring children from drag shows. The singer also used the occasion to dare local authorities to arrest her, saying she took her toddler to meet some drag queens earlier that day.

Last month, the “My Church” singer praised herself for what she called having a “badass” feud with Tucker Carlson while accepting an award at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards.

Morris also celebrated Carlson and Fox News parting ways by taking to social media to write “Happy Monday, MotherTucker” the day the news dropped. She also added a screenshot from last year’s episode in which Carlson referred to her as a “lunatic,” and included the song “Karma” by Taylor Swift.

Last year, Morris decided not to walk the red carpet at the 2022 Country Music Awards (CMAs) after saying she didn’t “feel home there right now,” and was not “comfortable” attending the event. The singer’s comments came after she attacked Brittany Aldean for disagreeing with sex-change surgery and other transgender procedures for children.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.