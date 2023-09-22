Laurence Fox Calls for Resignation of Conservative MP Who Pressured Rumble to Censor Russell Brand

My Son Hunter actor Laurence Fox is calling for the resignation of the Conservative member of Parliament who recently pressured Rumble to censor and deplatform Russell Brand.

Fox said Caroline Dinenage — who serves as chairwoman of the House of Commons Culture, Media and Sport Committee — ought to resign her seat after she and other MPs sent a letter to Rumble demanding to know if the platform would cut off Russell Brand’s income in the wake of several rape and abuse allegations.

Rumble has refused to acquiesce to the pressure campaign.

The company issued a statement saying it is “deeply inappropriate and dangerous that the UK Parliament would attempt to control who is allowed to speak on our platform or to earn a living from doing so.”

Fox seconded the sentiment and then called for Dinenage to step down from Parliament.

A statement by Laurence Fox ‘Free speech and the presumption of innocence are the cornerstones of a Liberal democracy, both have been completely undermined’@cj_dinenage must resign.@LozzaFox | @thereclaimparty pic.twitter.com/6JUS5Ui9ww — The Reclaim Party (@thereclaimparty) September 21, 2023

“Free speech and the presumption of innocence are the cornerstones of a Liberal democracy, both have been completely undermined,” the actor wrote in a post on X.

As Breitbart News reported, Google-owned YouTube has demonetized Russell Brand’s account in what appears like an attempt to silence the outspoken actor and commentator.

The move is part of an establishment-wide effort to silence Brand, who has used his interview show and social media presence to increasingly call into question left-wing orthodoxies including the war in Ukraine, COVID, big tech censorship, and Joe Biden’s presidency.

