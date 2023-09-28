‘Harry Potter’ Star Michael Gambon, Who Played Dumbledore, Dead at 82

Harry Potter star Michael Gambon, who played Dumbledore in the films, died on Thursday at the ae of 82 after suffering from pneumonia.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon,” read a statement to The Messenger by the actor’s publicist on behalf of his wife and son. “We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love.”

Gambon reportedly died peacefully in a hospital with his family by his side after having suffered from pneumonia, his widow, Lady Gambon, and son, Fergus, said.

The actor played Albus Dumbledore in several of the Harry Potter films, following the death of Gladiator star Richard Harris, who had played the role before Gambon.

“I just stick on a beard and play me, so it’s no great feat. I never ease into a role — every part I play is just a variant of my own personality. I’m not really a character actor at all,” Gambon once said about playing the iconic Harry Potter character.

Gambon also appeared in movies including Gosford Park, The King’s Speech, and the animated family film Paddington. Recently, the actor played Mr. Laurence in the 2017 film Little Women, a dramatization of author Louisa May Alcott’s eponymous novel.

