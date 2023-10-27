Jonathan Majors’ Accuser Arrested but Won’t Be Prosecuted, Disney-Marvel Star Heads to Trial in November

The woman who has accused Marvel actor Jonathan Majors of domestic assault won’t be prosecuted by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg after being arrested herself earlier this week, also for assault.

“The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has officially declined to prosecute the case against Grace Jabbari because it lacks prosecutorial merit,” a spokesperson for Bragg said Thursday in a statement sent to multiple news outlets.

“The matter is now closed and sealed.”

Bragg’s treatment of Grace Jabbari stands in contrast to Majors, who is facing up to a year in jail after a New York judge recently rejected the actor’s request to have his case thrown out. His trial is scheduled to begin on November 29.

Majors has been charged with misdemeanor harassment and assault after being arrested in March following an alleged incident of domestic violence in New York. In June, the actor filed a cross complaint against Jabbari, alleging that she physically assaulted him the same night.

Bragg, whose campaign was backed by leftist billionaire George Soros, has sealed the reasoning behind his decision to drop the charges against Jabbari.

Dustin Pusch, a civil attorney for Majors, released a statement Thursday on behalf of his client saying that Bragg “unilaterally and without explanation has decided not to prosecute Ms. Jabbari for her misdeeds.”

“It is a serious injustice that the District Attorney continues to move forward with its case against him,” the statement reads, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “These recent revelations raise grave questions about the impartiality and transparency of the prosecutors’ discretion, due process, and equal protection under the law.”

Bragg has a history of prioritizing social justice and politics over law and order in his time as Manhattan DA.

Last year, Bragg charged bodega clerk Jose Alba with murder after Alba acted in self-defense by fatally stabbing a man who violently attacked him behind his counter.

Bragg eventually dropped the charge against Alba following widespread outrage. Alba is now suing Bragg for wrongful prosecution.

In April, Soros-backed Bragg announced his prosecution of former President Donald Trump, accusing him of falsifying New York business records in an attempt to “conceal damaging information and unlawful activity from American voters.”

Trump has maintained his innocence and blasted the prosecution as politically motivated.

“[Bragg] is carrying out the plans of the radical left lunatics,” the former president wrote on Truth Social.

Bragg ran for DA on the promise of going after Trump while also promising not to prosecute suspects for a host of offenses including prostitution, resisting arrest for non-criminal offenses, and obstructing the work of the New York City Police Department.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com