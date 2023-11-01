Parents, Board Members Fight Back Against Anti-Israel, Antisemitic Teachers, Faculty in California

Public school teachers’ unions and university faculties in California are facing a backlash from parents and board members after taking radical anti-Israel and antisemitic positions that, in some cases, celebrated the Hamas terror attacks on Israel October 7.
The San Francisco Chronicle reported:
Top leaders of the Oakland teachers union were facing significant backlash and calls for resignations this week after they posted a declaration associating Israel with genocide and apartheid while urging district educators to teach a pro-Palestinian curriculum.
Outraged teachers, parents and elected officials criticized the Instagram post put up on Friday and since deleted, as well as an amended statement still available on Facebook that continues to espouse the position that “the Israeli government created an apartheid state and the Israeli government leaders have espoused genocidal rhetoric and policies against the people of Palestine.”
