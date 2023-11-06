‘Wonder Women’ Star Gal Gadot Plans Hollywood Screening of Hamas Atrocities Against Jews

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot plans to screen footage provided by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) that shows atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists when they entered Israel on October 7 and began a barbaric campaign of rape, murder, and mass kidnappings.

Israel news outlet 124 reports the Hollywood screening of the 47-minute sequence is scheduled to take place in front of a specially chosen audience, featuring celebrities and prominent figures.

Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv, who spearheaded the initiative, revealed to 124, “Gal Gadot and her husband, Yaron Varsano, helped make this possible.”

Specific details concerning the date and the confirmed guest list are yet to be finalized. The i24 report continues:

Nattiv, a self-proclaimed humanist advocating for a two-state solution, drew a heartfelt connection to the footage. He referred back to the Holocaust, when the world mostly remained indifferent to the suffering of the Jewish population, and emphasized, “As a filmmaker, I swore that these images of October 7 would not be forgotten, and the world would see them. Because now the denial begins – it is a fake, it is not a fake (…) We cannot pass by in silence.” He also emphasized the diverse audience for the screening, stating, “People who have film experience, so we can show them this crazy document that is reminiscent of the films created about the Holocaust.”

The plan is to have one screening initially for 120 viewers, with the possibility of further screenings depending on the interest it generates.

The video’s content is known to be deeply disturbing. The footage has already been viewed by hundreds of foreign journalists and members of the Israeli Knesset.

The atrocities Hamas committed on October 7th were so barbaric and brutal that remains have still not been identified. These are the terrorists Israel must protect its people from. No one should tolerate this threat on their doorstep. @SkyNews https://t.co/8Gc4UChrln — Israel in the UK 🇱 (@IsraelinUK) November 6, 2023

Official screenings of the footage showing graphic atrocities committed during the Hamas terrorist attack are being held separately in Los Angeles and New York this week.

The Wrap reports invitees include select members of the press and the film industry. The screening has been labeled, “Bearing Witness to the October 7th Massacre.” One of the screenings being held will be at the Museum of Tolerance this Wednesday, by invitation only.

The footage is known to be violent, including video of murder, beheadings, and mass rapes of Jewish people, according to media reports. Much of it was filmed by Hamas terrorists during their attack on Israel. The American Jewish Committee and the Anti-Defamation League are helping to organize the screenings. RELATED Yossi Landau, ZAKA First Responder to Hamas Terror Attack Joel B. Pollak / Breitbart News

Members of Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, broke down in tears and were visibly disturbed upon viewing raw footage from the Palestinian Hamas terror attack, as Breitbart News reported.

Nattiv, who directed the Golda Meir biopic Golda released earlier this year, shared a redacted image of the invitation on social media Sunday.

” He captioned his post, “Because the world needs to know. #neveragainisnow