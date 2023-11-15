Transgender Pop Star Kim Petras Wants Gay Fans to Have Sex During Concerts Where Children Are Allowed to Attend

Kim Petras, the transgender German pop star, said he wants his gay fans to engage in sex during performances of his current concert tour, where children as young as eight are allowed to attend.

In a recent conversation published in Interview magazine, Kim Petras — who is a man but identifies as a woman — acknowledges that lewd and pornographic acts are taking place in full view.

“There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit,” Petras said. “In the crowd, and that’s the goal.”

Ticketmaster shows that children as young as eight are allowed to attend Petras’ tour, which will make its way through the U.K. and Europe, following stops in the U.S. Those under 14 must be accompanied by an adult at all times, the site states.

“There’s definitely gay sex happening, which is lit.” @kimpetras joins us to talk tour life, truck-stop dick, and Dante’s Inferno 🔥 🔗: https://t.co/NqQ3zVcILY — Interview Magazine (@InterviewMag) November 1, 2023

Petras discussed the inspirations for the tour in the Interview article.

“And if you look at the show, it’s kind of inspired by Dante’s Inferno and the different levels of hell,” the singer said.

“I come out in an iron maiden. Everything’s very symbolic for my life and you really have to overanalyze it to get it all. And my obsession with Greek mythology and German fairytales and all of that stuff, all of my passions are very deeply in there.”

Petras recently spoke out on the debate over transgender medial procedures for minors.

The singer said lawmakers “shouldn’t ban hormone therapy” as several U.S. states and European nations have restricted the procedures, many of which are irreversible and come with considerable harmful side effects.