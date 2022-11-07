Nolte: Blackface N-Word User Jimmy Kimmel Named Oscar Host

After driving the Oscars (and Emmys) to record-low ratings, the Academy has chosen to troll America by rehiring Jimmy Kimmel:

Jimmy Kimmel is back as host of the 95th Oscars in 2023, marking the late-night star’s third time fronting the ceremony — which he last did five years ago. Kimmel’s return was announced Monday by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, the executive producers and showrunners behind the Academy Awards. The “Jimmy Kimmel Live” host previously led the 2017 and 2018 telecasts, the former of which produced the famous “La La Land” and “Moonlight” best picture screw-up. Kimmel will now sit alongside other three-peaters Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven. The only people to host more times are Whoopi Goldberg and Jack Lemmon (4), Johnny Carson (5), Billy Crystal (9) and Bob Hope (11).

Why, some people are wondering, why would the Oscars hire someone so unpopular?

And in the age of Woke, why would the Oscars hire a racist who’s worn blackface and used the N-word?

Because it’s not about ratings, and it’s not about attracting fans. It’s not about quality. And it’s certainly not about entertainment.

The people who run Hollywood hate you.

They hate you.

Haven’t you figured that out by now?

They have enough money. They only care about being famous within their little velvet bubble. So they troll us rather than entertain us. They would rather go down with the ship feeling smug and superior than entertain us (although I must say that watching the ship go down is plenty entertaining, certainly better than any movie released this year not called Top Gun). Rehiring Jimmy Kimmel is how much these people hate us.

In 2018, Kimmel drove the Oscars to a record low.

After this accomplishment, the blackface, N-word user dashed over to the Emmys to drive that award show to record-low ratings.

Kimmel’s nightly ratings on ABC are so bad he regularly loses to pretty much everyone, including two programs on Fox News.

Two!

Like everyone else in late night, Kimmel’s losing to Greg Gutfeld. He’s also lost to Fox News@Night.

Sometimes Kimmel barely tops one million viewers and almost never tops 1.5 million. He’s backed by Disney and a major broadcast network, and still losing to a cable news channel.

None of this matters. All that matters is the politics. Democrats are about to get their heads handed to them, the Oscar auditorium will be filled with left-wing extremists, and Kimmel is a loyal dog who will make these fascists feel good about themselves and as though they are moral and virtuous and right about everything.

