Kool & The Gang Drummer George Brown Dead at 74

Kool & The Gang drummer and legendary musician George Brown died from cancer at his home in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 74.

Brown, who had been battling stage-4 lung cancer, died at his house on Thursday night, a representative told TMZ.

“George Brown died November 16, 2023 in Los Angeles after a battle with cancer,” the representative said. “Brown has co-written many of the band’s iconic songs, including ‘Ladies Night,’ ‘Too Hot,’ ‘Jungle Boogie,’ ‘Celebration,’ and ‘Cherish.'”

“When asked to describe his music, Brown always replied, ‘The sound of happiness,'” the rep added.

Brown had actually recovered for a while before going on tour again with the soul and funk band, but suffered another setback this year when the cancer returned.

The musician was a co-founder of Kool & The Gang, which came together in 1964. The band’s other founding members are brothers Robert Bell and Ronald Bell, Dennis Thomas, Robert Mickens, Ricky West, and Charles Smith.

The band later reached stardom in 1973 with the release of their fourth album, “Wild And Peaceful,” which featured some of their biggest hits, such as “Jungle Boogie” and “Hollywood Swinging.”

Listen Below:

Other hit records by Kool & The Gang include “Ladies Night,” “Celebrate!,” and “Emergency,” which sold two million albums in the U.S. alone.

Moreover, the band has won two Grammy Awards, seven American Music Awards, a Music Business Association Chairman’s Award, and a Soul Train Legend Award. Kool & The Gang was also given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Robert Bell, who played bass for the band, is the only funding member of the Kool & The Gang who is still alive.

A spokesperson told TMZ that donations can be made to the Lung Cancer Society of America in Brown’s honor.

Brown is survived by his wife and five children.

