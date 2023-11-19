Marianne Williamson Rebukes Rob Reiner for Redefining ‘Democracy’ as the Elimination of All Biden Opponents

Rob Reiner, one of Hollywood’s biggest Joe Biden cheerleaders, is taking heat for his authoritarian redefinition of “democracy” — including a rebuke from mystic and 2024 candidate Marianne Williamson.

The presidential hopeful took Reiner to task for his latest claim that “if you vote for anyone but Joe Biden, you are voting to destroy American Democracy.”

Reiner’s proclamation is part of the establishment left’s ongoing attempt to equate President Joe Biden’s administration with “democracy,” thus making any challenger to him an enemy of democracy. The semantic deception is apparently intended to push the establishment’s effort to cancel the Democratic debates, ensuring Biden sails to the party’s nomination without any humiliating confrontations by primary challengers.

But Marianne Williamson is having none of this. “Eighth grade civics class would argue differently,” she replied to Reiner on social media.

Do you mean that as in the Democratic primary, or do you mean that as a third party candidate? If you’re talking about the primary, please explain. Eighth grade civics class would argue differently. — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) November 17, 2023

Williamson is challenging Biden to be the Democrat nominee and has repeatedly called for Biden to take the debate stage — something the octogenarian president’s handlers are fighting tooth and nail against.

She has also blasted the Democratic National Committee for siding with Biden and shielding him from the scrutiny of voters.

“The DNC ‘plans no primary debates.’ As though there simply ARE no other candidates,” she tweeted in back in April, referring to reports that the DNC will not be scheduling any debates.

“Too many people are too smart to accept this.”

Reiner was one of Biden’s biggest Hollywood donors during the 2020 campaign. The actor-director forked over tens of thousands of his own dollars to help the Biden-Harris ticket.

As Biden’s poll numbers continue to sink to embarrassingly low levels, Reiner’s rhetoric has grown disturbingly more totalitarian and fascistic.

As Breitbart News reported, he has gone so far as to claim that “democracy” can only survive if third-party candidates are abolished and former President Donald Trump is sent to jail.

