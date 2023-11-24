Kathy Griffin Says She Meows Like a Cat, Moos Like a Cow to Deal With Her Trump-Induced PTSD

Kathy Griffin says she meows like a cat and moos like a cow during yoga in order to deal with her Trump-induced PTSD.

Griffin, whose career imploded in 2017 after she posed with what appeared to be the severed head of then-President Donald Trump in a bloody photo shoot, told Vulture that she now does “something called cat-cow” in order to deal with her PTSD.

The comedian explained that she makes animal noises while doing the cat and cow poses during yoga.

“It’s when I get on all fours like a kitty cat and then I arch my back and I am instructed by my teacher to say the word meow. I feel like a fucking fool, but I do it,” she said.

“And then I un-arch my back and — wait for it — I ‘moo’ like a cow,” Griffin added. “PTSD is a bitch, and when I get PTSD attacks, I can’t stop vomiting. So if I have to meow like a kitty cat and moo like a cow, I’m gonna fucking do it.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Griffin, who is set to hit the road with her newly announced “My Life on the PTSD-List” tour, said she has PTSD, in part, from being investigated by the Department of Justice over her infamous bloody photo shoot with the severed head of a U.S. president.

“I actually do have PTSD, and I’m laughing because I thought that was only for combat veterans,” she said.

“But apparently if you’re put under investigation by the Department of Justice, and the president wants you to be charged with conspiracy to assassinate the president, and you’re put on the No Fly List, and then your tour is canceled because of bomb threats, and then your phone doesn’t ring for six years, and then you get cancer and lose part of your voice ’cause half of your lung is gone, you gotta laugh about it,” Griffin added.

As Breitbart News reported, Griffin announced in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with lung cancer, and had to undergo surgery to remove half a lung.

“I love talking about this stuff, which I know initially doesn’t sound hilarious,” the comedian said of her recent life experiences, adding that she feels “America has finally forgiven” her, as she has been getting phone calls again.

“Something has happened where it’s almost like America has finally forgiven me or something,” Griffin told Vulture. “All of a sudden, I got a call from the Mirage in Vegas, and they were the first to say, ‘Yes, we want you to do a show,’ and it sold out.”

“After this long dry spell, all of a sudden I got a call from a manager, and he got me an agent, and this tour came together, like, two weeks ago,” she added. “So it’s been a shift.”

