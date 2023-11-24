Sean Hannity’s Christmas Comedy ‘Jingle Smells’ Debuts on Rumble, Lampoons Cancel Culture and AI

Sean Hannity is out with a new movie — Jingle Smells, an up-to-the-minute Christmas comedy that sends up cancel culture and artificial intelligence technology. The movie debuted Thanksgiving on Rumble, making it the first non-documentary feature to premiere on the free-speech video platform.

Jingle Smells, which is executive produced by Hannity and Logan Sekulow, tells the story of the fallout after a Hollywood star (James Storm) gets cancelled for expressing his patriotic views. The studio orders his latest performance to be digitally replaced by AI while his action figure toys are to be pulled from the shelves and destroyed.

Enter war veteran Nick Gutman (Ben Davies), who is forced to take a job with his dad’s (John Schneider) garbage men buddies in a mission to find and destroy the toys by Christmas Eve.

Eric Roberts plays the executive who pulls the trigger on the action figures.

Watch below:

The movie features appearances by two Saturday Night Live alums — Jim Breuer and Victoria Jackson — as well as WWE star Dylan Postl, better known as “Hornswoggle.”

Hannity plays himself in a cameo role. The Fox News host has previously served as executive producer on the 2017 faith-based movie Let There Be Light.

Jingle Smells is available for streaming on Rumble for $19.99.

Rumble has emerged as a the video platform of choice for anti-establishment figures across the political spectrum — from Glenn Greenwald and Russell Brand on the left, to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on the right.

Former President Donald Trump also has a Rumble account that is regularly updated with campaign videos.

The platform has surged in popularity in response to Google-owned YouTube’s policy of censorship of content it deems to be “misinformation.”

