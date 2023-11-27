Legendary ‘Mr. Big Stuff’ Singer Jean Knight Dead at 80

Legendary R&B singer Jean Knight, known most for her 1971 hit, “Mr. Big Stuff,” has died at 80, according to her publicist.

The New Orleans native reportedly died of natural causes on November 22, TMZ reported.

The family issued a statement recounting her storied career, and added, “Jean Knight’s legacy is not just a musical one; it is a testament to the enduring love between an artist, her hometown, and the fans who adored her. As we bid farewell to this iconic soulstress, New Orleans and her global fan base join together in gratitude for the indelible mark she left on the world.”

RIP Jean Knight… we've all sung Mr. Big Stuff a time or two! pic.twitter.com/wgRECAHHBu — LBJ📺📻 (@lbjnola) November 26, 2023

Knight’s “Mr. Big Stuff” was a constant presence in TV and film, most recently appearing on such series as Family Guy, Black-ish, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Everwood and The Deuce.

“Mr. Big Stuff” was also covered, sampled, and remixed by numerous artists, including, Heavy D & The Boyz, Eazy-E, TLC, Queen Latifah, Everclear, Girl Talk, Beastie Boys and John Legend.

Knight also had a hit in the 1985 song, “My Toot Toot.”

Knight’s other popular songs include “You Think You’re Hot Stuff,” “Carry On,” “Helping Man,” “Do Me,” “Jesse Joe (You Got to Go).”

