‘Creed’ Star Michael B. Jordan Totals Ferrari, Crashes into Parked Car in Hollywood

Actor Michael B. Jordan reportedly crashed his Ferrari into a parked Kia in Hollywood on Saturday night. No one was injured.

The Black Panther star crashed his blue Ferrari into a similarly-colored Kia that had been parked in Hollywood, according to a report by TMZ. The incident happened at around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Police Department said there were no signs of Jordan being under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and police ultimately decided not to perform a field sobriety test on the actor.

A source told TMZ that police who arrived at the scene of the collision had asked the Creed star “What happened?” but Jordan did not offer an explanation.

No one was injured as a result of the crash. The only damage that was done was to the parked Kia and the Ferrari, the outlet reported.

Law enforcement instructed Jordan to fill out a police report online.

Jordan starred in an ad for the luxury car brand this summer, a cinematic montage of him training to drive its Corso Pilota model on a race track:

Earlier this year, the Marvel actor claimed he needed therapy after playing the role of a villain in Black Panther. He apparently went very far down the rabbit hole to portray the evil Killmonger and stayed away from family and children, even feeling that he needed therapy to get over the character afterward.

“Killmonger allowed me to access the pain. And the unapologetic frustration that I had,” Jordan said at the time about the character’s feelings about black oppression. “But then, obviously, there’s a sadness that comes along with that.”

“I dove into that for a lot longer than I ever had before,” he added. “So coming out of that [role] it was hard to want love. Because during shooting I kept myself from family and children, and away from everything that Killmonger never had.”

