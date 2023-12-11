Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell, Eldest Daughter of Mama June, Dead at 29

Reality star Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, the eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon from Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, has died at the age of 29.

Mama June Shannon announced the heartbreaking news via an Instagram post on Sunday.

“With the breaking heart, we are announcing that [Anna Cardwell] is no longer with us,” she said, revealing adrenal carcinoma as the cause of death.

“She passed away in my home last night peacefully at 11:12 PM. She gave one hell of a fight for 10 months she passed away with her family around her like she won’t and we will be updating y’all with more information as we get it today. We love y’all and continued prayers and thoughts for our family doing this difficult time,” she added.

Cardwell made several appearances on the reality show Toddlers & Tiaras as Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson’s sister, which was followed by the hit reality show spinoff Here Comes Honey Boo Boo, which aired from 2012 to 2017.

“I really don’t know what to say as my heart is completely broken. Watching my 29 year old sister this last year battle this horrible disease hasn’t been easy. Anna was a fighter & still is,” Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson said on Instagram.

According to Variety, Cardwell was “diagnosed with cancer in January, with doctors finding that her lung, liver and kidney had been affected.”

After finishing her first three rounds of chemotherapy, Cardwell posted on social media earlier this year, “It was pretty good day but did get a little and Cracker Barrel was good going down but not up,” she wrote. “But overall it’s going good and chemo is working we come to find so things are looking good.”

Cardwell is survived by her daughters Kaitlyn Elizabeth and Kylee Madison.