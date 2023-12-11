Watch: Dr. Phil Condemns American Universities as ‘Liberal Woke Hotbeds Fostering’ Antisemitism

Dr. Phil McGraw condemned America’s universities for fostering the intense antisemitism the country has seen in the months following the horrific October 7 terrorist attack on Israel.

In a video that went viral over the weekend in the wake of UPenn President Liz Magill resigning for her position after her disastrous Congressional testimony, Dr. Phil said that university leaders exhibited a “sickening smugness” on Capitol Hill.

🚨Dr. Phil to University Presidents: “I saw the Hamas footage, resign.” •⁠ ⁠Dr Phil issued a video statement calling on the MIT, Harvard, and University of Pennsylvania presidents to resign. In the video, he says the elite universities have become “liberal woke hotbeds… pic.twitter.com/ZNH6DudVlh — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 10, 2023

Most noteworthy, during the testimony, the leaders of Harvard University, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania refused to say that calling for the genocide of Jews was tantamount to bullying and harassment, consistently referring to what they called a “proper context.”

“To be 100% clear, using the dictionary definition of genocide, the question becomes, does calling for the deliberate killing of a large number of Jews with the aim of destroying the Jewish ethnic group and the nation of Israel violate your policy against bullying and harassment?” McGraw explained.

Dr. Phil filmed his video at the Trinity Broadcasting Network studio in Dallas.

“How much context would be required if the student organizations were demonstrating in support of genocide of all Asians, Catholics, blacks or gays?” McGraw asks after reviewing clips from the leaders’ testimonies.

“‘I’ll tell you how much: none,” he asserted. “And you know what? There should be none. All of these groups deserve protection and the right to attend school without fear, and so do the Jewish students.”

Dr. Phil talked about witnessing the horrific IDF video showing the types of atrocities that Hamas committed against Jews on October 7, many of whom were women and children.

Chargé d’Affaires a.i. Stephanie Hallett via Storyful

“The sexual assaults perpetrated on the women and girls were so sick and twisted as to defy explanation,” he said.. “These were not acts of war; they were mass murdering cowards, high on the drug Captagon, while they celebrated and tallied up their kills like they were in a drunken bar game on a Saturday night.”

“I was so sickened by video images I can never unsee what was done to babies in cribs and young girls begging for their lives. I am changed forevermore,” he added.

