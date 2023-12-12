Kanye West Wears Black KKK-Style Hood at Listening Party for Upcoming Album

Controversial rapper Kanye West wore a pointed black hood during a party to promote his new album Vultures in Miami on Monday, according to live video of the event.

The KKK-style headpiece was the latest provocation from the music and fashion mogul, whose career imploded last year after he made repeated antisemitic comments, including praising Adolf Hitler.

West, who has legally changed his name to “Ye,” appeared at the Vultures listening party at Wynwood Marketplace — where tickets for those in attendance ran $200 for general admission, $600 for VIP, and $10,000 for a table, Variety reported.

The event, which also featured rapper Ty Dolla $ign, streamed live on YouTube, though the festivities reportedly kicked off later than scheduled.

At one point, West wore a black, KKK-style hood with a dark sleeveless top and slacks. His daughter North West can be seen behind him as he waves his arms toward cameras in the provocative getup.

Watch below:

Kanye West wears hood at Vultures Rave pic.twitter.com/KKygN5OOX6 — RapTV (@Rap) December 12, 2023

West’s latest stunt was meant to promote Vultures, his new album that is expected to be released this week.

As Breitbart News reported, the album features lyrics in which the rapper thumbs his nose at the controversy that all but destroyed his music and fashion empire late last year.

“How I’m antisemitic? I just fucked a Jewish bitch,” West raps. Later, he boasts of sleeping with his former manager Scooter Braun’s ex-wife. “I just fucked Scooter’s bitch,” the line continues.

West was performing this song Monday when he donned the pointed hood.

West’s career imploded last year when he made a series of antisemitic remarks causing his corporate partners, including Adidas, to cut ties with him.

Others who headed for the exits included Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

At one point, West claimed he lost $2 billion in just one day following his series of antisemitic comments.

