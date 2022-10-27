Kanye West Says He Lost $2 Billion Following Antisemitic Comments: ‘The Money Is Not Who I Am’

A seemingly unrepentant Kanye West has revealed he lost $2 billion in just one day following his series of anti-semitic comments that have prompted a cancel campaign pressuring his corporate partners to abandon ship.

In an Instagram post Thursday that showed no signs of contrition, West addressed Hollywood uber-agent Ari Emanuel, who was the first to call for a total corporate boycott, telling companies including Apple, Spotify, and Adidas to stop working with the billionaire rapper and fashion mogul.

“I lost 2 billion dollars in one day,” West wrote. “And I’m still alive.” He made a bizarre reference to “love speech” before concluding, “The money is not who I am. The people is who I am.”

As Breitbart News reported, a growing number of corporations and businesses have announced they will no longer associate with Kanye West. The list includes Adidas, Foot Locker, Balenciaga, Vogue magazine, and Hollywood mega-talent agency CAA.

However, Spotify’s CEO has defied the pressure campaign, saying the streaming service won’t remove West’s music from its platform.

In a recent op-ed in the Financial Times, Ari Emanuel, who is the CEO of the Hollywood talent agency and media giant Endeavor, demanded all corporations cut ties with West.

“Those who continue to do business with West are giving his misguided hate an audience. There should be no tolerance anywhere for West’s anti-Semitism,” he wrote. “This is a moment in history where the stakes are high and being open about our values, and living them, is essential. Silence and inaction are not an option.”

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com