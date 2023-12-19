Norman Lear Cause of Death Revealed

Officials have revealed the cause of death of Norman Lear.

All in the Family producer Norman Lear died from cardiopulmonary arrest brought on by congestive heart failure, according to his death certificate, which was posted online by TMZ.

The storied TV producer died at his home in Los Angeles on December 5 at the age of 101.

Norman Lear’s long career included a number of hit TV series that tackled social issues in humorous ways. Besides All in the Family, he produced Maude, The Jeffersons, and One Day at a Time.

He was also an outspoken left-wing activist, creating in 1981 the People for the American Way — a leftist social justice organization whose founding mission was to oppose Christian conservatives.

The group continues to vehemently oppose former President Donald Trump. In a recent Instagram post, leaders of the organization used Lear’s death as an occasion to bash Trump.

The People for the American Way has fought conservative Supreme Court Justice nominees, most notably Robert Bork. It also runs the site Right Wing Watch, which is among the most vocal outfits to spread the left’s “Christian nationalism” boogeyman.

Norman Lear’s representatives have asked fans to contribute to the People for the American Way in lieu of sending flowers.

