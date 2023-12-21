Netflix Faces Backlash over ‘CoComelon Lane’ Episode with Crossdressing Boy Dancing for His Dads: ‘They’re Just Evil’

Simon Kent

Netflix is facing a strident backlash for a scene in the latest episode of its children’s show CoComelon Lane showing a crossdressing boy dancing in a tutu critics called “just evil.”

CoComelon Lane is one of Netflix’ most popular children’s shows and is a top series in the U.S., U.K., Philippines, Canada, and South Africa, according to Fox News.

The original production is aimed at preschool children.

In episode eight of Season 1, titled, Nina’s Three-Legged Race / Say Cheese Nico / Nina Shares a Treat, which was released in November, a boy named Nico debates what to wear for his family photo.

Posters showing Blippi and CoComelon characters is displayed at the Moonbug Entertainment stand on October 4, 2023, in London, England. Social media users have called for a boycott of Netflix for a scene in an episode of its show CoComelon Lane depicting a boy dancing in a tutu that critics called "just evil."

Posters showing Blippi and CoComelon characters displayed during the Brand Licensing Europe at ExCel on October 04, 2023 in London, England. Social media users want a boycott of Netflix for a scene in an episode of its show CoComelon Lane depicting a boy dancing in a tutu critics called “just evil.” (John Keeble/Getty Images)

As Breitbart News reported, both of the dads in the scene sing, “Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance.” Then, Nico changed into a tutu and crown and began to dance. One of the dads sang to Nico: “If you’re not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you.”

Nico then asked: “Just be me?” And the dad replied: “Yep.”

Nico does go on to try on other outfits, late in the scene.

Once the scene was made public a torrent of criticism flooded social media, with some calling for a Netflix boycott.

CoComelon was created by Californian Jay Jeon in 2005, as Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston notes.

Jeon is a father who wanted to use music to teach his own children. After first uploading his handmade episodes to Youtube, he soon began earning billions of views. Eventually the brand was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.

This newest series, CoComelon Lane , launched this year on Netflix.

