Netflix Faces Backlash over ‘CoComelon Lane’ Episode with Crossdressing Boy Dancing for His Dads: ‘They’re Just Evil’

Netflix is facing a strident backlash for a scene in the latest episode of its children’s show CoComelon Lane showing a crossdressing boy dancing in a tutu critics called “just evil.”

CoComelon Lane is one of Netflix’ most popular children’s shows and is a top series in the U.S., U.K., Philippines, Canada, and South Africa, according to Fox News.

The original production is aimed at preschool children.

In episode eight of Season 1, titled, Nina’s Three-Legged Race / Say Cheese Nico / Nina Shares a Treat, which was released in November, a boy named Nico debates what to wear for his family photo.

As Breitbart News reported, both of the dads in the scene sing, “Something that we know about you, you love to get up and dance.” Then, Nico changed into a tutu and crown and began to dance. One of the dads sang to Nico: “If you’re not sure what to choose, think about all the things you like to do. Just be you.”

Nico then asked: “Just be me?” And the dad replied: “Yep.”

Nico does go on to try on other outfits, late in the scene.

Once the scene was made public a torrent of criticism flooded social media, with some calling for a Netflix boycott.

I got into a debate the other day when I said that all the kids TV shows and movies are being destroyed with the woke agenda. Nothing is wholesome anymore. Not even Cocomelon is off the table. I’m so fed up. pic.twitter.com/hwyCEX8us4 — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 20, 2023

Id like to know WHY @NetflixUK and #Cocomelon have decided to push CROSSDRESSING ideas onto TODDLERS!!! 😡😡😡😡 A gay couple having a child isn't a big deal to anyone BUT HOW DARE YOU try to influence OUR children OURS NOT YOURS!!! with this mental illness INSANITY #netflix — Jen (@JustJen1108) December 21, 2023

If you are still paying for Netflix, YOU are the reason why kids are mutilating their bodies. ++++ Netflix’s ‘CoComelon Lane’ Features Crossdressing Boy Dancing for His Dads https://t.co/MeMbdLfnPQ — James Bay (@WJamesBay) December 20, 2023

CoComelon was created by Californian Jay Jeon in 2005, as Breitbart’s Warner Todd Huston notes.

Jeon is a father who wanted to use music to teach his own children. After first uploading his handmade episodes to Youtube, he soon began earning billions of views. Eventually the brand was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020.

This newest series, CoComelon Lane , launched this year on Netflix.