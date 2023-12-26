Kanye West Apologizes to Jewish Community After a Year of Vile Antisemitic Rants

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, appeared to try and end 2023 on a conciliatory note by apologizing to the Jewish community after a year of vile antisemitic rants.

He issued his climbdown Tuesday on Instagram in the wake of sparking outrage with a rant referencing Hitler at a recent album post-launch event in Las Vegas amongst a host of other previous derogatory remarks against the Jewish faith and its followers.

As Breitbart News reported, West, who obtained the title “Antisemite of the Year” in 2022 by the Campaign Against Antisemitism, claimed the Rothschilds and Zionists secretly ran the schools and hospitals in the tirade delivered at a Las Vegas hotel.

At one point in the video widely circulated on social media and obtained by TMZ, West screamed “It’s 60 million of us in America, 60 million Jews in the world.”

Just days before that wild rant, West was branded a “disgusting human being” by some fans after he wore a KKK-style hood in Miami.

The artist put on a fabric head covering featuring a point at the top at an overnight listening event with collaborator Ty Dolla Sign as they performed their controversial track Vultures which features vile lyrics about a Jewish woman.

Vultures features the offensive lyrics: “How am I anti-Semitic? I just f***ed a Jewish b****.”

Other antisemitic insults by West in the immediate past include praising Hitler and Nazis, paling around with notorious antisemite Nick Fuentes, declaring America is run by Zionists, and offering “Death Con 3 on Jewish People.” To just name a few.

Kanye West was suspended from Twitter and Instagram this weekend after he made several antisemitic posts, including a warning that he intended to go to “death con [sic] 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE” in subsequent posts. https://t.co/Tp3FNVxbSo — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 9, 2022

His latest post on social media read in Hebrew:

I sincerely apologize for any ‘unintended outburst’ caused by my words or actions…It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused… I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding more in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me, and I am committed to making amends and promoting unity.

🚨Kanye West issues an apology to the Jewish community via Instagram: “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst caused by my words or actions. It was not my intention to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused… I am… pic.twitter.com/93nzJwrnr9 — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) December 26, 2023

The original Instagram post is all that remains while all else is deleted.

West, who legally changed his name to “Ye,” previously told Fox News’ Tucker Carlson during an interview that former President Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner initiated the Abraham Accords normalization agreements between Israel and Arab Muslim nations “to make money,” as Breitbart News reported.

In 2022 the Anti-Defamation League called on Adidas to “reconsider” its partnership with him, citing his antisemitic tirades.

The German sportswear manufacturer dropped him soon after.

Adidas further detailed the move would have a short-term negative impact of up to $246 million on net income through to the end of 2022 due to high seasonality in the fourth quarter.

Soon after Adidas bailed on West, he went to air with another ranting insult against Jews during an appearance on the Alex Jones Show.

West said on Alex Jones: “I see good things about Hitler. Every human being has something of value they brought to the table, especially Hitler.”

Kanye on Alex Jones: "Well, I see good things about Hitler also." pic.twitter.com/9zXjtCVqdQ — Blaze Music (@blazemusicmedia) December 1, 2022

West appeared wearing a black mask pulled over his head, obscuring his entire face.

He was there alongside fellow antisemite Nick Fuentes, who erroneously cited the Talmud, a compendium of Jewish law, to claim (falsely) that Jews detest gentiles and (falsely) that Jewish law allows pedophilia in certain cases.

Fuentes said that neither former President Donald Trump nor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would put “Jesus first.”