Watch: Tucker Carlson Interviews Kevin Spacey’s Frank Underwood Character on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve, Tucker Carlson took a few minutes away from his deep dive interviews with controversial figures to interview a fictional controversial figure in a mock interview with actor Kevin Spacey in full House of Cards Frank Underwood character mode.

Responding to Carlson’s tongue-in-cheek questions as to whether Underwood is looking to run for president in 2024, Spacey/Underwood proved to be as serpent-tongued as ever with smooth, vaguely southern sounding, near folksy replies of bringing the country together and putting “adults” back in charge.

As Carlson prodded Underwood about his plans of running for president or even vice president, the character said only that he’d “sleep on it.”

At one point, Carlson joked that the two had something in common because they have both been fired by major networks.

Carlson was famously fired by Fox News last year for reasons that have never been officially revealed and Spacey’s Frank Underwood character was written out of House of Cards after Spacey came under a cloud of multiple accusations of sexual abuse.

“We both got canned by our networks,” Spacey replied when Tucker brought it up. “I think I have a long and very solid relationship with the public and that is a bond that has never been broken.”

“Do you watch Netflix anymore?” Carlson asked his subject.

“Probably as much as you watch Fox,” Spacey wryly replied.

“Fair!” Carlson said laughing.

Spacey has been furtively sticking his toe back in acting with several appearances since being set aside by Hollywood based on the many abuse accusations lodged against him. Despite the allegations — some of which have made it to court — Spacey has not been convicted on any of the charges of abuse.

Spacey performed a voice-only role in the film Control, but the debut of the film in London was canceled when the theater realized that the film was set to be Spacey’s first film appearance since his troubles began back in 2018.

The two-time Oscar winner also appeared during an Oct. event at the Oxford Lecture where he delivered a rendition of a portion of Shakespeare’s “Timon of Athens.” He received a standing ovation after he delivered the monologue.

