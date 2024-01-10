A-List Stars Rip Hollywood’s DEI Push: ‘An Inclusion Effort that Excludes Jews Is Steeped in Antisemitism’

More than 260 Hollywood stars and industry figures are condemning the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for its decision to exclude Jews in its DEI standards for the Oscars.
Celebrities including David Schwimmer, Debra Messing, Julianna Margulies, and Mayim Balik have signed an open letter demanding the Academy include Jews, saying “an inclusion effort that excludes Jews is steeped in antisemitism and misunderstands it.”
This year’s Oscars will be the first to implement the Academy’s new diversity rules, which apply only to the best picture category. Eligible movies must prove that they meet the Academy’s complex list of requirements that cover race, gender, and sexuality.
The open letter, which was first reported by TheWrap, was spearheaded by the group JITC Hollywood Bureau for Jewish Representation.
“Jewish people being excluded from the Motion Picture Academy’s Representation and Inclusion Standards is discriminating against a protected class by invalidating their historic and genetic identity,” the letter states.
“This must be addressed immediately by including Jews in these standards.”
