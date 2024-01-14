Peacock’s Polyamorous Dating Show ‘Couple to Throuple’ Sparks Mockery, Controversy

NBC’s streaming platform Peacock is set to premiere a polyamorous dating show, titled Couple to Throuple, this February. The new series has sparked mockery among social media users.

“If you were given a chance at non-monogamy, in paradise, what would you do?” Access Hollywood‘s Scott Evans, who is also the host of the show, asks in the show’s trailer.

Peacock’s Couple to Throuple will feature “four curious couples exploring polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple,” according to the show’s IMDb page.

In the trailer, contestants can be heard making statements such as, “I have never been on a date with three people,” and “Can we get some lube?”

“I keep having these uncontrollable boners,” another contestant says in the show’s trailer.

The contents of the trailer were quickly mocked on social media.

“This is either Peacock giving explicit evidence that it knows exactly how boners work or evidence that it has absolutely no idea how boners work,” one X/Twitter user reacted.

“I’m more intrigued by the idea that there’s a controllable boner,” another joked.

“Y’all just be making up any dating shows now?????” a third commented.

Another social media user suggested that the end of the world was upon us all, writing, “How’s that asteroid coming along?”

“This is peacock telling us to unsubscribe,” another simply stated.

Other social media users seemed appalled, as they expressed that they found the concept of the dating show to be “toxic” and “horrible.”

“What an absolutely horrible, disgusting, and toxic idea for a show,” one said.

“What a stupid and vulgar program! Never will watch this craps,” another wrote.

Another simply commented, “I’m so tired of shitty ass reality television.”

In the trailer, Howard also told the contestants that he is “going to test your threshold by watching your partner get intimate with your chosen third.” As the show ends, contestants will have to decide whether or not they want to leave as a “throuple.”

