Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine Arrested in Dominican Republic on Domestic Violence Charge

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was arrested in the Dominican Republic on Wednesday and charged with domestic violence.

The rapper was taken into custody on Jan. 17 and booked into a jail in Santo Domingo, according to CBS News.

It appears that the domestic violence charge involved his girlfriend, reggae singer Yailin la Mas Viral, TMZ reported.

TM also noted that the rapper, whose real name is Daniel Hernández, was accused of “physical and psychological violence against” his girlfriend and is now being investigated by the Dominican Department Of General Violence.

Yailin has accused the rapper of attacking her before. But she has also been accused of attacking him and was arrested for it, as well.

This month’s arrest of 6ix9ine is not the first time he has been arrested in the Dominican Republic. He was arrested last Oct. and accused of assaulting a music producer in a Dominican studio in which Yailin was recording at the time.

The rapper also has a long rap sheet across the U.S.A. In 2018 he was sentenced to four years probation after pleading guilty fo using a child in a sexual performance. And in 2019 he was accused of belonging to a violent gang, but avoided serious jail time by turning state’s witness against some of his fellow gang members. By 2020 he was released to home confinement.

Last year he was forced to sell millions in personal belongings and asset liquidation to cover a $10 million judgement to a stripper who alleged that he beat her with a champagne bottle.

Also, in March of last year, the rapper was set upon by a group of men who delivered a savage beating to him in a Florida L.A. Fitness establishment. Three men were later arrested for the incident.

