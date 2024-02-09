Toby Keith’s Son Stelen Pays Tribute to Late Country Music Star: ‘An Embodiment of the American Spirit’

The son of the late Toby Keith has paid tribute to the country music star who died Monday at 62, calling his father an “embodiment of the American spirit.”

Stelen Keith Covel posted the tribute to his father on Instagram on Friday.

“You are the strongest man I have ever known. A fighter. A true titan of your industry. My guiding star. My coach. My hero. An embodiment of the American Spirit,” he wrote.

“You are a man whose strength, prowess, and talent could only be trumped by his ability to be a father and husband.”

Toby Keith died Monday at 62 following a battle with stomach cancer. “Toby Keith passed away peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time,” his family said in a statement.

The country music star was unabashedly patriotic and masculine, putting out hit singles including “Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue,” “I Love This Bar,” and “Should’ve Been a Cowboy.”

As Breitbart News reported, leftists are celebrating Keith’s death by rehashing the singer’s political feuds with the Dixie Chicks and fellow singer Kris Kristofferson.

