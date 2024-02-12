Watch: Mark Ruffalo Pushes For What Hamas Wants; a Ceasefire in Gaza — ‘We’re Not Going to Bomb Our Way to Peace’

Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo used Saturday’s Directors Guild of America awards ceremony to demand a “ceasefire” in Gaza. “We’re not going to bomb our way to peace,” he said at the A-list celebrity event.

Mark Ruffalo was in attendance at the 76th Annual DGA Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills to help honor his Poor Things director Yorgos Lanthimos.

The actor took time on the red carpet to explain to Deadline his lapel pin representing Artists for Ceasefire.

Ruffalo said the group is “calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza. There are 1,200 Israelis dead and 27,000 Palestinians,” he said, apparently neglecting to mention that the Hamas terrorist organization instigated the current war on October 7 by murdering said 1,200 Israelis.

Mark Ruffalo wears a peace lily and emblem for artists for ceasefire at the #DGAs as he calls on the leaders of the world and President Biden to demand a permanent ceasefire for Israel-Hamas war pic.twitter.com/171C0Ns5FW — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 11, 2024

“We’ve come to understand this bombing isn’t working, we’re not going to bomb our way to peace, and all we’re saying is, what’s wrong with giving a ceasefire a chance?” Ruffalo said.

A ceasefire would allow Hamas to re-arm and replenish its resources before it resumes its stated goal of wiping Israel and Israelis off the map.

As Breitbart News reported, A-list Hollywood celebrities including Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Andrew Garfield, and Kristen Stewart have demanded a ceasefire in Gaza and Israel, saying the lives of both Palestinian and Israeli civilians must be protected.

In their letter to President Joe Biden, the stars omitted any reference to Hamas and its campaign of slaughter.

