Watch: ‘The View’ Co-host Explains Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Won’t Last

ABC’s The View co-host Sunny Hostin says pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce won’t last.

“I’m not sure the two match — that’s all I’m saying,” Hostin said during a Monday episode of The View after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday.

Watch Below:

Hostin praised Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ performance on the field on Sunday, adding that she wasn’t sure why there was so much “focus” on Travis Kelce, especially given that “he didn’t have his best game” and “he was screaming at his coach.”

“The quarterback generally is the leader, and you could see that he was rising and riling up his team,” Hostin said of Mahomes. “He was telling them, ‘Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go!’ and the last play was masterful.”

“And what I loved was, in overtime, he basically took a chance, as a quarterback — you usually don’t run that much. He took that ball right down the center. He could have been hit by anyone. He wanted to win. He was the MVP,” The View co-host added.

Hostin then turned to the topic of Kelce, adding, “I’m surprised so many people are focusing in on Kelce, because he didn’t have his best game, he was screaming at his coach, and I will tell you, after seeing the outfit that he walked in with — I don’t think this Taylor Swift-Kelce thing is going to work.”

Hostin added that she believes the NFL player has “too much swag” for the pop star.

“A man who wears that outfit — that outfit showed a lot of swag,” Hostin said. “I’m not sure the two match.”

As Breitbart News reported, after the Kansas City Chiefs amassed a mere 16 yards of total offense in the first quarter, and after a turnover from Isiah Pacheco, Kelce erupted on the sidelines and slammed into head coach, Andy Reid, knocking him over.