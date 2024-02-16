Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Narcissism, has had her podcast demoted from Spotify to some company in Minnesota.

Oh, how the blighty have fallen.

Markle and Prince Harry signed a $25 million podcast deal with Spotify in 2020. A few years later, Spotify cut its losses with the Royal Whiners. Per the far-left BBC, Meghan and Harry failed to honor a contract that called for “several series.” All Spotify got was 12 episodes of something called Archetypes, in which Meghan sat around chatting with her gal pals — and there are now questions as to whether she even did that. You’ll be happy to know that the HarryMeg didn’t receive “the full value of their [Spotify] contract.”

So, after nine months of searching for a new podcast home, everyone expected the HarryMeg to land on their feet with another ten-figure deal with another massive podcaster.

Nope.

Minnesota:

Lemonada Media, a Minnesota-based podcast company that specializes in exploring the human experience from a female perspective, has just landed its biggest partner. Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, will host a new podcast for the network. In addition, Lemonada will pick up Markle’s “Archetypes,” in which she chats with high-profile women about shattering stereotypes. The program was Spotify’s most popular show when it debuted in August 2022. Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, left Spotify last year.

Oddly enough, there’s no mention of money in that announcement… No face-saving contract amount… It doesn’t even say something like, Meghan and Harry signed the biggest contract ever signed in Northern Minnesota.

Here’s Markle’s statement [emphasis mine]:

I’m proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female founded company with a roster of thought provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release “Archetypes” so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works. I’m so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family.

More people will have access to it? You were on Spotify, princess.

Watching Markle’s latest podcast fail will be something beyond pleasure. She deserves to fail. Markle had it all with Spotify: a ton of money to balm her D-list ego, a ton of talent to make up for her lack of talent, and the worldwide spotlight… And she blew it. She blew it so bad that on their way out the door, one Spotify executive ridiculed the HarryMeg as “lazy, fucking grifters.”

Meghan and Harry have nothing to hide behind now. The spotlight has faded. The goodwill has faded. They will have to succeed on talent and merit alone. Oh, yeah, this is gonna be fun.

